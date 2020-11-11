Chamber holds pair of ribbon-cutting events

The Greater Pickens Chamber of Commerce held two grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremonies on Saturday. Above: Rivyve Juice Bar and Boutique owner Brandi Bray is surrounded by friends and family at her ribbon-cutting. Located inside the Market at the Mill at 225 Pumpkintown Highway in Pickens, Rivyve is open Wednesday through Saturday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Visitors can stop in for fresh juices and smoothies, sandwiches and other goodies, and browse the boutique for gifts, jewelry, clothing, accessories and more. Below: Doodle Shoppe owner Jennifer Bridges is surrounded by friends and family at her grand opening. “At The Doodle Shoppe, we offer boutique clothing items, accessories, locally handmade items such as body and skincare, knitted and crocheted items, one-of-a-kind gift items and so much more,” she said. Located at 319 Gentry Memorial Highway in Easley, the Doodle Shoppe is open Wednesday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.