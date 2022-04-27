Chamber Member of the Month

Bee Well Honey Natural Market Bagels and Coffee, located at 205 Hampton Ave. in Pickens, has been chosen as the Greater Pickens Chamber of Comerce April Member of the Month Pictured at center are owners Donna, Kerry and Stetson Owen, along with their staff, Lisa Thomas, Donna Leamey, Rebeka Holt, Adrian Looper, Pam Smith, Angie Bowen, Tanna Stewart, Kimberlee Turnbough, Pickens Mayor Fletcher Perry and members of the chamber board of directors, Bryan Owens, Anna Chastain and Debbie Gravely. Bee Well is open Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.-5 p.m.