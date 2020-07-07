Charity collecting pajamas for local elderly residents

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — A local charity is seeking donations of pajamas and nightgowns to give to the elderly in the area.

Warmth and Comfort for the Elderly, Upstate, SC is seeking new or gently used items of men’s and women’s sleepwear in sizes from extra small to 5XL, co-chair Danielle Parker said.

“More than 60 percent of seniors in long-term care sleep in hospital gowns or their day clothes,” she said. “This is one of our charity’s biggest projects, and one we have been planning for some time.”

Donations can be dropped off at Cafe Connections in Pickens, Under the Carolina Moon in Easley and in Powdersville at the Upstate Carolina Dance Center and Front Porch Fixins’.

Newly purchased items can be mailed to the nonprofit’s address at 149 Ivey Hayes Road, Pickens, SC 29671.

Facilities will wash the donated sleepwear before giving them out to patients.

Members of Warmth and Comfort for the Elderly, Upstate, SC use their crochet skills to provide warm items for nursing home patients, hospice groups, home health patients and elderly people who live at home and can’t afford them.

The handmade and purchased items include but are not limited to hats, scarves, hand warmers, shawls, fingerless gloves, wheelchair and walker covers, throws and blankets.

The group also provides toiletry gift bags that include toothpaste, tissues, lotions, denture care items and hair care products.

The group does a different project for senior citizens every month.

Learn more about the group at its Facebook page.

For anyone wishing to make a monetary donation, the group is a tax-exempt charity, co-chair Tammy Ferguson said.

For August, the group is organizing an Adopt a Senior Citizen drive. More details on that will be forthcoming, Ferguson said.