Chris Bowers named Pickens County council chair

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — During Pickens County Council’s first meeting of 2021, Councilman Roy Costner and Councilman Chris Bowers swapped roles.

Bowers was elected council chairman during the organizational meeting, while Costner was elected vice chairman and Councilman Trey Whitehurst was elected vice chair pro tem.

All votes were unanimous.

Before the meeting, Costner, Bowers and new council members Henry Wilson and Alex Saitta were sworn in by Pickens County

