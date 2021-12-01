Christmas parades start this week

COUNTY — The annual Christmas parade season will get cranked up this weekend in Pickens County.

Central will kick off the holidays this Friday, Dec. 3, at 5:45 p.m. as it lights up the town caboose with Christmas lights. Jitters Brewing Company will be giving away hot chocolate as the people of Central watch their neighbors take part in the annual Christmas parade through downtown. Entries will start at Cannon Baptist Church.

At 6 p.m. the next day, Saturday, Dec. 4, Liberty will be holding its Holly Jolly Christmas Parade. The paradewill begin at the former Liberty High School football stadium and will run through downtown

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login