Christmas waits for no man

Time is like a giant snowball rolling down the hill, and I stand at the bottom, waiting for it to roll over me.

I’ve gone through the recipes and pulled out the ones for fudge, peanut brittle and Christmas cookies. All the ingredients have been bought and are on the pantry shelves or refrigerator.

Contemplating getting it all done and packed in tin boxes is, frankly, daunting.

It will get done. But not today. That about sizes it up in the final days before Christmas.

FedEx and UPS have faithfully delivered box after box to the house. Most of the drivers know

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login