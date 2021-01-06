City councilwoman resigns

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Councilwoman Donna Owen has resigned from Pickens City Council.

“Like everyone else, the past year has brought many changes and, in some cases, we have had to make decisions that are simply in the best interest of our family,” Owen said. “As such, I have resigned my position on the Pickens City Council.”

Owen has served on council since December 2017.

“Serving as an elected city council member was a new challenge after

