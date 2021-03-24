City keeps mask ordinance, adds no penalty, fine

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Easley’s mask ordinance remains in place, but council members are encouraged by recent COVID-19 numbers.

Council discussed the ordinance during its March 8 work session and regular council meeting.

Those meetings were the first presided over by Mayor Butch Womack after his own bout with COVID.

“I’m glad to be back,” Womack said. “It’s been rough, I can tell you that. It’s not over yet,

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login