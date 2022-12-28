City may move elections to odd years

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

CLEMSON — The city of Clemson is the only Pickens County municipality to hold regularly scheduled elections in even-numbered years.

But the head of the county’s election system appeared before city council earlier this month to explain why that may no longer be possible.

“The proposed change for Clemson’s election cycle is primarily related to the new election laws that were passed in the spring of 2022 and how those laws must be implemented across different types of elections,” Pickens County Board of

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login