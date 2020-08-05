City of Liberty shows off new logo and branding

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

LIBERTY — The city of Liberty unveiled its new logo and branding last week.

The “Start Here. Thrive Here” slogan aims to tell Liberty’s story, Mayor Brian Petersen said Monday evening.

“We made sure there was money in the budget for that last year,” he said. “If you want things to grow, you’ve got to make an investment.”

The process involved assessing Liberty’s strengths and weaknesses.

“Liberty has great strengths and a lot of pride,” Petersen said. “People who live in Liberty love Liberty. We need to let the rest of the world know about us. Liberty is a great place to live, a great

