Civil rights photo exhibit now at Hampton Library

EASLEY — A photography exhibit by photographer Cecil J Williams documenting the civil rights movement is currently on display at the Capt. Kimberly Hampton Memorial Library in Easley.

“Unforgettable: Celebrating a Time of Life, Hope and Bravery” will be on view now through Nov. 30.

Williams is an acclaimed photographer known for documenting many important South Carolina civil rights events. Through a collection of nearly 40 images,

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login