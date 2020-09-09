Clark gives update on sheriff’s office

Counseling programs to begin soon

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

COUNTY — Pickens County Sheriff Rick Clark says the detention center has only had one inmate with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

“We’ve done very well as compared to a lot of people across the state, especially the Department of Corrections,” he said.

Clark gave an update on the sheriff’s office during a virtual Pickens United meeting Aug. 31.

“We talk about it every day,” Clark said of COVID-19. “We’ve been very lucky.”

His agency’s biggest concern regarding the pandemic “is the detention center,” he said.

“We’ve done well with that,” Clark said. “We’ve only had one person booked in that had COVID that we know of, and we tried to get them out the next day.”

The detention center staff “has been great” in dealing

