Clements: Clemson furloughs, pay cuts ‘difficult but necessary’

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

CLEMSON — The furloughs announced by Clemson University last week aim to help the university recover from the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clemson University president Jim Clements addressed the “difficult but necessary” cost reductions, which include furloughs and voluntary pay cuts, in an update issued Friday.

“I remain confident that Clemson will emerge from the pandemic strong, but this unprecedented situation continues to take a financial toll on our university — and all of higher education,” he said.

Current projects place the economic impact of the pandemic on Clemson at between $120 million

