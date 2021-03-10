Clements: Clemson planning fully in-person fall semester
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
CLEMSON — Clemson University is anticipating fall semester classes will be held in person.
In an update released Friday, Clemson president Jim Clements said signs show the university’s “aggressive approach to COVID-19 testing and safety protocols” has paid off.
“While we’re not out of the woods yet, the prevalence of the virus remains well below 1 percent among the University community and with vaccine supplies ramping up, we are
