Clemson considers infrastructure areas for federal money

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

CLEMSON — Clemson engineer Nathan Hinkle said several areas are being considered for infrastructure projects as part of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money the city expects to receive.

“We believe that we should have approximately $6.5 million in ARPA funds for projects,” Hinkle said. “The areas that we are looking to apply those funds are

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login