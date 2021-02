By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Members of two Clemson University fraternities did some spring cleaning on the grounds of Soapstone Baptist Church on Saturday morning.

Jamison Taylor is the president of the Pi Alpha Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha.

“We’re rebuilding the grounds of Soapstone Church,” Taylor said. “That includes moving logs

