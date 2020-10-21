Clemson hires new police chief

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

CLEMSON — The Clemson Police Department will have a new leader come November, as city council Monday night unanimously approved Jorge Campos as police chief.

Council voted on the recommendation made by acting city administrator Andy Blondeau after reconvening from the executive session portion of the meeting.

Campos, a 28-year law enforcement veteran, is currently serving as chief inspector for the Gainesville (Fla.) Police Department. During his tenure there, he

