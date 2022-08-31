Clemson kicks off season Monday looking to rebound after injury-riddled 2021 campaign

By Ian Taylor

Courtesy The Journal

itaylor@upstatetoday.com

CLEMSON — Last year was not the best in Clemson football history — nor was it the worst.

Not by a longshot.

The Tigers didn’t start on the best of footing — a 10-3 loss to eventual national champion Georgia in Charlotte, N.C., and a double-overtime loss at N.C. State left them sitting at 2-2 as a raft of injuries began to pile up.

Freshman running back Will Shipley missed three games, leading receiver Joseph Ngata was out four and bulldozing defensive tackle Bryan Bresee missed nine. That is by no means a complete

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login