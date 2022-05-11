Clemson mayor asks county to help transportation study

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

PICKENS — Clemson Mayor Robert Halfacre told Pickens County Council last week he is hopeful the county will fund a portion of the $215,000 area-wide transportation study recommended by the Greenville-Pickens Area Transportation Study (GPATS).

Halfacre said the city of Anderson and Anderson County are already participating in the study at a cost of $25,000 each and he is hopeful Pickens County will also contribute that same amount. Halfacre said study participants will “have a steering committee

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login