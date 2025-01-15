Clemson Music Fest coming in April

By Philip Sikes

Special to the Courier

news@thepccourier.com

CLEMSON — Clemson University and Southern Entertainment, with support from the City of Clemson, is set to host the second-annual Clemson Music Fest (CMF). The two-day festival is scheduled to take place on April 11-12 at the Upper Intramural Field and looks to build on the energy and excitement of last year’s inaugural event — quickly becoming one of the premier music festivals in the region.

Jessie Murph, The All-American Rejects and BigXthaPlug headline a diverse group of artists that will be performing at Clemson Music Fest. Murph will be one of the lead acts at both

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login