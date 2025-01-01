Clemson native holds final Turkey Drive

By Evan Smoak

Courtesy The Journal

evan@upstatetoday.com

CLEMSON — As people enjoy their Christmas leftovers today, families from the Clemson area can do the same thanks to the generosity of one man and his staff.

This past Sunday, Jaquial Durham, a native of Clemson and current doctoral student at Clemson University, held the 12th and final Jaquial and Community Turkey Drive at Littlejohn Community Center through his nonprofit, “for the love of community.”

“It’s funny for this to be the last one,” Durham told The Journal. “This is probably like the easiest one that we put

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login