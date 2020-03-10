Clemson officials notified possible coronavirus case is negative

UPDATE:

The following story has been updated to notify the residents of Pickens County that the possible coronavirus case in Clemson has been deemed negative following test results.

CLEMSON — A day after the first case of the COVID-19 coronavirus was confirmed in the Upstate, Clemson University officials announced Monday that they were monitoring a possible case of the virus in a non-student in self-quarantine at an off-campus residence.

The school is working in conjunction with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, university spokesman Joe Galbraith said, and results from a test for the virus were set to come back within 24-48 hours.

DHEC announced on Sunday that a man in Spartanburg had tested positive for the virus, bringing the state’s total to seven

