Clemson police investigate gas station death

CLEMSON — Clemson police detectives are helping the Pickens County Coroner’s Office with a death investigation after an unconscious person was found at a gas station.

Clemson Police Chief Jorge Campos sent out a news release saying officers responded to a 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway at approximately 2:29 p.m. Monday for a report of an unconscious person in the store.

Officers attempted to give lifesaving aid to the person, but were unable to revive them.

No other information was available at press time Tuesday.