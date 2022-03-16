Clemson rep introduces new animal cruelty bill

Legislation would stiffen penalties on pet abusers

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

CLEMSON — A bill introduced by State Rep. Jerry Carter of Clemson and co-sponsored by six fellow legislators — including State Rep. Bill Sandifer of Seneca and State Rep. Bill Whitmire of Walhalla — is designed to put more teeth into punishing people who abuse their pets.

House Bill 4981, which sits in the House Judiciary Committee, would require a pet owner “to pay all reasonable costs incurred related to the conviction and to prohibit a person convicted of a subsequent offense of cruelty to animals from

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login