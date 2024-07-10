Clemson University partners with STEM Global Action for SC schools

By Ken Scar

Courtesy Clemson News

news@thepccourier.com

CLEMSON — Through a new partnership with STEM Global Action, Clemson University’s Division of Community, Engagement, Belonging and Access, will launch the STEM South Carolina (STEM SC) initiative as part of the University’s mission to enhance educational access to all students for success in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

One of the core initiatives of Clemson University’s strategic plan, Clemson Elevate, is to transform lives by community outreach that enhances educational and

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login