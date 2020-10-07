Clemson using less expensive, invasive test

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

CLEMSON — As nearly 500 Clemson University students were quarantined last week, president Jim Clements announced that a test developed by South Carolina researchers will help the school continue to fight COVID-19.

Clements discussed the test in an update he issued Friday.

“As we’ve learned, the ability to test large numbers of individuals for COVID-19 on a regular basis and get results

You must be logged in to view this content.