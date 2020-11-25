Clemson’s semester to be virtual after Thanksgiving

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

CLEMSON — The in-person class portion of Clemson University’s fall semester came to an end this week, and students are urged to not return to the area following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Clemson University president Jim Clements discussed the end of in-person instruction in an update he issued Friday afternoon.

“After next Tuesday, all classes will revert to online instruction, and we are strongly encouraging our students to not return to the Clemson area following the

You must be logged in to view this content.