Commemorate the champions

Pickens County Courier staff reporter Bru Nimmons and photographer Jessica Mackey on Tuesday presented Pickens High School volleyball coach Rikki Owens with a special framed poster commemorating the Blue Flame’s recent Class 4A state championship — the 16th title in program history. The poster features a keepsake Courier front page reprinting the recap of the game along with a celebration photo and a team photo. The special prints are available for sale at the Pickens County Courier office at 109 Garvin St. in Pickens. The cost is $10 for an unframed 11×17-inch print or $15 for an unframed 13×19-inch poster, and $25 or $30 for framed versions. For more information, call (864) 878-6391.