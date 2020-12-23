Community mourns Stone’s death

83-year-old was nation’s second-longest serving sheriff

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

COUNTY — Former longtime Pickens County Sheriff C. David Stone, the man who was South Carolina’s longest serving sheriff, has died.

Stone died Tuesday at age 83.

First elected sheriff in 1969, Stone was reelected 10 times, serving 44 years until his retirement in 2012. At the time of his retirement, he was the second-longest serving sheriff in the United States.

During a ceremony for retiring Pickens County Sheriff’s Office employees at the end of

