Company bringing $5.6M investment to commerce park

Move set to create 35 jobs

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — An industrial polyethylene storage tank manufacturer will be the newest business establishing operations at the Pickens County Commerce Park.

Peabody Engineering announced plans to invest more than $5.6 million and create 35 new jobs Monday morning at the Alliance Pickens office.

“2020’s been a little bit rough,” Alliance Pickens executive director Ray Farley said. “We like to think that we’re wrapping up 2020 with a nice little Christmas gift, courtesy of you

You must be logged in to view this content.