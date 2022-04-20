Company moving ahead with Liberty landfill plan

No coal ash included; county keeping mum on possible settlement in legal battle

By Ron Barnett

Staff Reporter

rbarnett@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — MRR is taking steps toward building a landfill on its property near Liberty, although not for coal ash, according to the state Department of Health

and Environmental Control.

The move is the latest twist in a legal entanglement between the North Carolina-based company and Pickens County that stretches back to 2016.

DHEC has scheduled a virtual public hearing on a request from MRR to dispose of more than twice the

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login