AdvertiseHereH
04/19/2022   News

Company moving ahead with Liberty landfill plan

No coal ash included; county keeping mum on possible settlement in legal battle

By Ron Barnett
Staff Reporter
rbarnett@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — MRR is taking steps toward building a landfill on its property near Liberty, although not for coal ash, according to the state Department of Health

Courtesy Photo
Local legislators and manufacturers have expressed their opposition to a project that could bring a coal ash dump to Pickens County.

and Environmental Control.

The move is the latest twist in a  legal entanglement between the North Carolina-based company and Pickens County that stretches back to 2016.

DHEC has scheduled a virtual public hearing on a request from MRR to dispose of more than twice the

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login