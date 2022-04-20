Company moving ahead with Liberty landfill plan
No coal ash included; county keeping mum on possible settlement in legal battle
By Ron Barnett
Staff Reporter
rbarnett@thepccourier.com
LIBERTY — MRR is taking steps toward building a landfill on its property near Liberty, although not for coal ash, according to the state Department of Health
and Environmental Control.
The move is the latest twist in a legal entanglement between the North Carolina-based company and Pickens County that stretches back to 2016.
DHEC has scheduled a virtual public hearing on a request from MRR to dispose of more than twice the
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login