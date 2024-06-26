Construction begins on industrial park at Greenville-Pickens Speedway

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — The first tenant of an industrial park at the site of the historic Greenville-Pickens Speedway officially broke ground Thursday morning.

Carolina Handling broke ground on a 267,000-square-foot facility at the newly-created Speedway Industrial & Technology Park.

The new facility will bring warehouse and office space from four area facilities together under one

