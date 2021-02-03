Council backs effort to rename Pickens post office for county’s first Vietnam War casualty

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Pickens County Council supports an effort to rename the post office in Pickens after the county’s first casualty of the Vietnam War, Specialist Fourth Class Charles Johnson Jr.

County council passed a resolution in support of the renaming during its Feb. 1 meeting.

Johnson was a member of A Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry, 1st Cavalry of the U.S. Army, the

