Council reflects on Helene prep

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — While county staff hope that Hurricane Helene was a “200-year event” and something like it won’t be seen again in Pickens County, the storm brought with it lessons as well as destruction.

Pickens County Council received a storm response and recovery update from county administrator Ken Roper and Emergency Services staff during a special called meeting Monday night.

Councilman Chris Lollis said it was “a good time to reflect.”

“What have we learned over the last few days that we probably need to improve upon?” he asked.

Roper talked about the “frustration of Friday” at a recent staff call.

“A lot of us couldn’t get up here to work that wanted to

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login