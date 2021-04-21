Council takes issue with raises in budget proposal

No tax increases included in first proposed budget

COUNTY — The proposed Pickens County fiscal year 2021-22 budget is balanced and contains no tax increase, though some county council members did take issue with an across-the-board cost-of-living raise for all county employees.

Finance director Ralph Guarino walked county council members through the proposed budget during a budget work session last week.

“This is just a proposed budget,” he said. “It is not the final budget. Y’all can change the budget however you want to. This is only a recommendation on a proposal from the administrator. Ultimately it’s up to council on what they want to approve in the budget.”

Guarino said the proposed budget is available to view under Budgets on the Finance

