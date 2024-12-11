County approves funding for public safety building

By Evan Smoak

Courtesy The Journal

evan@upstatetoday.com

PICKENS — Pickens County Council approved funding for the county’s new public safety building during a meeting last week.

The building — which would be built behind the Pickens County Administration Facility located at 222 McDaniel Avenue in Pickens — will be 34,000 square feet and include the following features: Six emergency vehicle bays, 14 individual offices, a 48-person training room, two breakout rooms for current and future

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login