County athletes sign with colleges

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — With the fall athletic season nearing its end, the first signing period of the year is here for high school athletes, and students from Pickens and Liberty have already taken advantage by signing to compete at the next level.

Pickens High School hosted the first signing event last week, with Macie Gentry and Cooper O’Sullivan signing to continue their athletic careers next fall.

Gentry, a multi-year starter and 2021 Class 4A state champion on the Pickens volleyball team, will continue her volleyball career at North

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login