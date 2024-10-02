County Council questions why Clemson played football game

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Many residents have expressed outrage on social media that Clemson’s football game against Stanford University was not postponed or canceled following the devastation visited upon the area by Hurricane Helene.

But could anyone have prevented the game from taking place Saturday evening at Memorial Stadium?

Pickens County officials and staff discussed the matter during a special called meeting of county council, where council members received an update from emergency officials about recovery from the storm.

At the meeting’s start, county administrator Ken Roper said county council

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login