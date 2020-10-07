County councilman suffers medical episode at meeting

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Monday evening’s Pickens County Council meeting ended abruptly after Councilman Carl Hudson suffered a medical episode during the meeting.

Toward the end of the livestream of the meeting, Hudson appeared uncomfortable.

After removing his jacket, Hudson asked council chairman Roy Costner for a recess.

After Costner called for the recess, Hudson left the room, followed

You must be logged in to view this content.