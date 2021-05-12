County establishing guidelines for American Rescue Plan funds
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
COUNTY — County officials want to be sure that any spending of Pickens County’s allocation from the American Rescue Plan does not come under federal scrutiny at a later date.
County Council passed a resolution during its regular May meeting establishing guidelines for usage of those funds.
The American Rescue Plan Act includes $65 billion in “direct, flexible aid” to every
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login