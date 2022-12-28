County gets good news after audit

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — An audit of Pickens County’s financial statements showed no misstatements or weaknesses in the county’s financial accounting.

Alan Robinson with the firm of Cherry Bekaert LLP presented a report on the results of the fiscal year 2022 audit during county council’s Dec. 5 meeting.

“We are presenting what we call an unmodified or clean audit report,” Robinson said.

An unmodified opinion means there were no material misstatements found in

