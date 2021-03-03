County internet partnership gets final council OK

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — A public-private partnership between Pickens County and Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative to help improve broadband internet access around the county has received its third and final vote of approval.

County council passed an ordinance that would create a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement between Pickens County and the cooperative in order to bring better broadband

You must be logged in to view this content.