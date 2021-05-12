County kicks off new litter program
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
COUNTY — Pickens County will be able to use some COVID-19 relief funds to enlist local nonprofits to take part in its “Pick Up Pickens” litter program, which officially launched Monday.
County officials held a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss the program, which aims to pay local nonprofits that sign up $250 for each mile of county roads the groups clean up.
The pandemic worsened the county’s litter issue in a couple of ways, county administrator
