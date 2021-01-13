County mourns loss of employee to COVID-19

Emergency Management deputy director Womack in ICU

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Pickens County administration lost its first employee to COVID-19 last week.

County risk manager Mike Hayes died Thursday after battling the virus for weeks. He was 57.

Hayes began working for the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office in 1989, according to a post on the Pickens County SC Facebook page announcing his death.

He was a detective at the time of his retirement from law enforcement.

Hayes was hired as the county’s risk manager in 2013.

Shortly after Hayes’ death, Facebook posts announced that

