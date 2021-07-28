County must decide road funding source

South Carolina Supreme Court decision casts future of road user fees in doubt

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Pickens County Council members met Monday night to begin discussing how to pay to maintain roads in the county, now that the South Carolina Supreme Court has struck down a similar funding mechanism in Greenville County.

In June, justices invalidated two “user fees,” including a road maintenance fee, ruling that the fees were actually taxes, and as such could only be authorized by the General Assembly.

Although that ruling only applied to Greenville County, Pickens County Council held a special called meeting to consider an ordinance repealing the road use fee ordinances and amending the Fiscal Year

