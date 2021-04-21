County offering COVID-19 shots

PICKENS — The Pickens County Emergency Services Vaccination Clinic is now accepting appointments for the first and second dose of the Moderna vaccine to be administered at the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office by Pickens County EMS staff.

The vaccination clinic is the combined effort of the sheriff’s office, Emergency Services, United Way volunteers and the National Guard to make the COVID-19 vaccine accessible to as many citizens as possible. Appointments can be made by

