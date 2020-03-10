County preparing to deal with potential outbreak

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Before Clemson University announced this week that it was monitoring a possible case of coronavirus, Pickens County Emergency Management officials had already begun preparations for the virus.

During his report to council March 2, acting county administrator Ken Roper said county employees and the Emergency Management department have no cause for alarm regarding COVID-19, the official name for the new strain of coronavirus that has been spreading rapidly worldwide.

It’s important that the region works together to deal with the virus, Roper said.

“We’ve already been in contact with our neighboring counties to try to see what they’re doing, to make sure we’re cooperating regionally,” he said. “Whatever the outcome of this may be, whether

