County receives disaster declaration

PICKENS — Oconee and Pickens counties were among seven South Carolina counties to receive disaster declarations from President Donald Trump as a result of tornado and storm damage April 12-13.

The declaration allows residents affected by the storms to get help with eligible storm-related costs not covered by insurance.

The president also approved federal aid to supplement state and local agency recovery efforts in Oconee and Pickens and five other S.C. counties — Barnwell, Colleton, Georgetown, Hampton and Orangeburg.

Under the FEMA Public Assistance Program, state agencies, affected local governments and some private non-profit organizations are eligible to apply for federal funding to pay 75 percent of the approved costs such as emergency measures, debris removal and road repair related to the storms.