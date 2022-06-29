County roads listed in DOT paving plan
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
COUNTY — The South Carolina Department of Transportation’s 2022-23 Pavement Improvement Program contains 1,133 miles of paving projects throughout the state, including around 25 miles of projects in Pickens County.
In the announcement of this year’s program, Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall said the recommended projects “utilize a county by county distribution of paving funds in order to ensure that every county of the state is
