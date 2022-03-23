County teams compete at Foothills Track Classic

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

TAYLORS — Over the weekend, athletes from Daniel, Easley and Liberty high schools took part in the Foothills Track Classic at Eastside High School, with athletes from each school managing to take first in their respective events.

Daniel High had a solid day on the track, finishing eighth in the boys’ competition and 15th in the girls’ competition.

Junior Jaylen Brown-Wallace had the strongest day of the Daniel athletes, taking first place in the triple jump with a jump of 41 feet, 7 inches, nearly half a foot ahead of his next closest competitor. Brown-Wallace also took fifth in the long jump.

Daniel also saw Nasir Geer (shot put), Morgan Pounds (javelin), Ashby Williams (1,600 meter run) and Emma Worley (400 meter hurdle) place in the top five of their respective events.

In the relays, the Lions saw top five finishes in the 4×100 and 4×800 meter relays for both boys’ and girls’ and a fourth-place finish for the boys’ 4×400 meter team.

Easley had a strong day in the field, with an 11th-place finish for the Green Wave girls and a 10th-place finish for the Easley boys.

Easley’s Dylan Arnold was the top performer for the Green Wave on Saturday, finishing first in the high jump with a jump of 5 feet, 10 inches. In addition to the high jump, Arnold also finished among the top 10 in the 110 meter hurdles and triple jump.

Among Easley’s other top finishers were Christopher Clemons (110 meter hurdles), Colin Craig (discus), Jorja Fox (pole vault), Lydia James (discus), Aamari Kelly (triple jump) and Meya McKinney (triple jump), who all finished in the top five of their respective events.

Easley also saw two relay teams finish among the top five, with the girls’ 4×100 and boys’ 4×800 both taking fifth place.

Finally, the Liberty Red Devils had arguably the best day despite a limited number of athletes competing, taking ninth in the girls’ competition.

Savannah Welborn continued to build on her championship resume, taking first in the shot put with a throw of 37 feet, 5.5 inches. Welborn also took second in the discus with a throw of 103 feet, 6 inches.

Fellow thrower Kendall Meinders also had a strong day, with top six finishes in the shot put, discus and javelin throws.

